Two former Aggies entering NFL free agency

Two former Aggies — running back Kerwynn Williams and cornerback Nevin Lawson — are on the market as free agency hit the NFL in the 2018 offseason.

Both player’s stock rose during this last season, as Lawson and Williams both found their way into the starting lineup of the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals respectively. Lawson beat out teammate D.J. Hayden for the starting role during the season through quality of play, while Williams reps came by necessity as Arizona’s depth chart at running back experienced a slew of season-ending injuries.

Now, with a new season to plan for, the Lions have Lawson slotted, for the time being, opposite star corner Darius Slay, but his spot is heavily challenged by the former rookie Teez Tabor, who is locked in for a $1+ million contract. Hayden is also a free agent on the market, and ESPN’s Michael Rothstein thinks it possible that the Lions bring back only Hayden or Lawson, but not both.

Williams entered the top of the depth chart for Arizona in Week 13 against the Los Angeles due to injuries to both David Johnson and Adrian Peterson. In five weeks of action, William amassed 357 rushing yards but did not score a touchdown, much of which can be credited to the Cards’ anemic offense.

The Cardinals are aching for the return of Johnson, a star in the league, and it is most likely that the veteran Peterson will fill in at backup. Williams’ pass-catching abilities make him more valuable to other teams seeking a dual threat at the position, like the Minnesota Vikings.

Lawson and Williams are both entering their fifth season in the league.

@snowmatt1417