University resident assistant faces child pornography charge

Patrick Nielsen, a Utah State University resident assistant will appear Tuesday in front of 1st District Court Judge Kevin Allen to face a Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charge, a second-degree felony.

Twenty-four-year-old Nielsen was arrested by members of the Logan City Police Department after an IP address on his computer was linked to child pornography by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a group run by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, said Logan City Police Capt. Tyson Budge.

Budge also said the LCPD is in the process of writing another warrant for Nielsen’s electronic devices, which would be sent to the Utah State Crime Lab to search for forensic evidence.

Nielsen will be represented by Bryan Galloway, a court-appointed public defender.

More information will be provided after Nielsen’s court appearance.

Photo courtesy of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office