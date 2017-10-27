Update: Former university resident assistant faces child pornography charge

Utah State University student and former Living Learning Community resident assistant Patrick Nielsen has undergone a competency review to measure whether he is competent to stand trial for his Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charge, a second-degree felony.

However, the results of Nielsen’s evaluation are unclear because they are marked as “private” in court documents.

24-year-old Nielsen was arrested by members of the Logan City Police Department after an IP address on his computer was linked to child pornography by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a group run by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, said Logan City Police Capt. Tyson Budge.

Nielsen, who was a resident assistant at the time of his charge, is no longer a resident assistant, but is still a student at USU.

Wayne Caldwell, Nielsen’s attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment on the case.

