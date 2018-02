A couple of big storms hit Utah this President’s Day weekend. With all the new powder covering the slopes, some areas have received nearly four feet of snow. Here is the updated snow pack as of Feb 19.

Alta: 21”

Beaver: 19”

Brian Head: 22”

Brighton: 21”

Cherry Peak: 20″

Deer Valley: 18”

Nordic Valley: 7″

Park City Mountain: 18”

Powder Mountain: 17”

Snowbasin: 14″

Snowbird: 23″

Solitude: 18″

Sundance: 12”

Dan Campbell