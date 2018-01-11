Updated snowpack for Utah ski resorts

Hope for classes to get cancelled in the next few weeks as recent (and future predicted) snowfall has ski resorts around Utah opening. Here is an update on where the snow totals stand (current as of Jan. 9):

Alta Ski Area: 16 inches

Beaver Mountain: 4 inches

Brian Head Resort: 9 inches

Brighton Resort: 21 inches

Deer Valley Resort: 16 inches

Eagle Point: 24 inches

Park City: 8 inches

Powder Mountain: 10 inches

Snowbasin Resort: 7 inches

Snowbird: 19 inches

Solitude: 14 inches

Sundance: 3 inches

Additionally, Eagle Point is opening on Friday.