Updated snowpack for Utah ski resorts

Hope for classes to get cancelled in the next few weeks as recent (and future predicted) snowfall has ski resorts around Utah opening. Here is an update on where the snow totals stand (current as of Jan. 9):
Alta Ski Area: 16 inches
Beaver Mountain: 4 inches
Brian Head Resort: 9 inches
Brighton Resort: 21 inches
Deer Valley Resort: 16 inches
Eagle Point: 24 inches
Park City: 8 inches
Powder Mountain: 10 inches
Snowbasin Resort: 7 inches
Snowbird: 19 inches
Solitude: 14 inches
Sundance: 3 inches
Additionally, Eagle Point is opening on Friday.
There are no commentsAdd yours