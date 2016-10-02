USU actors perform “Time Stands Still”

Four Utah State University actors took the stage of the Caine Lyric Theatre to present the modern play “Time Stands Still” on Friday night.

Adrianne Moore, who is the department head of theatre arts at Utah State, directed the play and said the actors were very prepared for opening night.

“These guys have been working really hard and have had lots of really solid productive rehearsal hours,” Moore said. “But it was really fun to have an audience because there’s always that extra spark.”

The play is set in a modern day loft in Brooklyn, New York where Sarah, a photojournalist, has returned after being injured in an overseas war zone. The story revolves heavily around the relationships of each of the four diverse characters.

“Well this is really a relationship-driven play,” said Claire Harlan, who plays the role of Sarah. “The ways in which the characters work on each other and allow themselves to be worked on by each other — it’s really beautiful.”

The cast said the show is not one-sided as it presents many sides to the complicated issue of ethics in photojournalism.

“Journalism is such an important thing and it’s important that people see that,” said Mitch Shira, who plays the role of Richard. “Working through this play opened my mind up to a realization which I hope audience members get — that there are always important issues and there are always two sides.”

Max Falls, who plays the role of James, said the playwright, Donald Margulies, wanted people to be informed about what was going on overseas and the balancing views of different types of people.

“Really it’s just a play to make you think,” said Tiffany Dawn Horch, who plays the role of Mandy. “It’s about the different truths that are in it and figuring out what’s true for you. It’s always nice when fellow students, especially non-theatre majors, come support and know that what we are doing is making a difference for people.”

Performances for “Time Stands Still” are Wednesday through Saturday in the Caine Lyric Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office and are free for students with a valid student I.D.

-TaylorRoeling