USU administration restricts activities at sexual education event

On Oct. 19, the Living Learning Community residential student area on Utah State University’s campus planned to hold an event called Sex in the Dark — which was created to discuss safe and consensual sex in a “fun, comfortable setting” — but it didn’t go as planned.

The morning of the event, university administration received a complaint that some of the activities were “inappropriate.” Hours before the event, which was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., university administration insisted these activities be removed from the event.

While the event still focused on safe and consensual sex, many of the original games and activities were not involved. The original event was set to include breast-shaped cupcakes, an activity demonstrating how to properly use a condom, and an orgasm sound contest.

“We want to make sure everything we do is not perceived in a way that would distract from a particularly serious topic,” said Dwight Davis, the associate vice president for business and finance, in a meeting with administrative members and organizers of the event.

After administration stepped in, the event included only a panel composed of housing staff members and representatives from local clubs and organizations to answer questions submitted by attendees. The questions ranged from safe and consensual sex to the different forms and labels of sexuality.

Multiple clubs, including Students for Choice as well as I Am That Girl, attended the event because they felt it was important to “create a safe place for students to talk about sex,” said Whitney Howard, an English major and a member of the Students for Choice club.

Rachel Jones, a student studying journalism and communications, expressed concern that USU students weren’t getting a full education about sexual topics.

“In light of all the sexual assault cases that have rocked USU lately, I think having this event be uncensored is really important,” she said. “People need the full education.”

Darren Bingham, an environmental studies major, along with a few other students, set up a table outside the event and showed students how to put condoms on cucumbers.

“When we heard that the event was being changed, a few of us disgruntled people thought we should come and educate the students,” he said.

Many attendees were confused and outraged about why certain aspects of the event were changed, and accused the university of censoring the event.

“When I heard the event was being censored, it was very upsetting,” Jones said.

But Tim Vitale, executive director of Public Relations and Marketing, said he believes it’s a “mistake to call this censorship on any level.”

“The concept of honoring the free-speech rights of students is paramount to us, and we would never attempt to stop any individual or group from expressing themselves,” he said.

Ashley Waddoups, Utah State University Student Association president, said via email, “I am confident that the individuals that planned this event had good intentions; however, I think they crossed the line in how we should be discussing this issue. There is a right and a wrong way to go about giving the message of sexual assault prevention.”

Waddoups also said, “USU hosts several events regarding sexual assault prevention, such as the Vagina Monologues, a prevention and safety presentation last week by Elaine Pasqua, Heroes Not Victims, and A Walk in Her Shoes.”

Howard said many students and organizers felt the event was mishandled.

“I feel like those involved in the event aren’t upset that people felt uncomfortable; I think they’re upset with the way it was handled,” she said. “The organizers weren’t allowed to post on social media about what happened at their meeting because they could potentially lose their jobs.”

Many students said they received little to no sex education while growing up, and that this event was designed to provide that for them.

“Events like these are often the only place students can feel comfortable talking about sex… That’s important because when someone is sexually assaulted or raped, they will feel more comfortable reporting the issue if they feel comfortable talking about sex,” Howard said.

Brianne Johnson, a junior with no declared major who attended the event, agreed.

“I feel like sex education is swept under the rug and people are afraid to ask about sex because of the purity culture in Utah,” she said.

Throughout the night, an estimated 300 people attended the event.

“The fact that so many people came together and were able to interact is really great,” said Brianne Johnson, a junior and undeclared major who attended the event. “I think more people showed up because they were outraged and I think USU should be more than willing to listen to its students.”

Even though the events were changed, Johnson said the event seemed like a success because participants looked like they were “having fun and learning.”

In an email speaking on behalf of USU administration’s response to the event, Vitale said, “We would love to sit down with students and make sure the event continues to meet their important goals and ours next time it’s scheduled.”

Vitale also said he encourages students to contact him at tim.vitale@usu.edu or 435-797-1356 if they have further questions or concerns.

-aligirl123@att.net

-Mariah Halling and Jordan Floyd also contributed to this report