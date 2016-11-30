USU alum launches new book

What would it be like if favorite novels came to life? What if witches and wizards were all around, or dragons existed? What if readers were thrown into the worlds that they love to read about?

This is something that avid readers everywhere have wondered for years. But the real question is, would the world even be able to function if all of these stories were actually real?

Jill Bowers, a former Utah State University student, has written a new book that talks about these very ideas.

During her time at USU, Bowers was working on obtaining an English degree but was unable to finish due to health-related issues. However, she did not let that stop her from getting involved on campus and pursuing her dreams.

Bowers participated in student media through Aggie Radio while she was in school at USU. Her show, Olde Tyme Radio, won Best Radio Show of the Year through the station. Every week, Bowers and a co-host would tell a story through either classic scripts or original scripts for two hours. Not only was Bowers co-hosting the show, but she was also the author for all of the original scripts that went on air. Having the opportunity to write this script every week helped her to develop as a writer and truly fall in love with writing.

“I’ve loved literature, writing and stories forever,” Bowers said. “Stories are very addictive to me. I think they are a great way to escape and to deal with the things that are difficult in life.”

This love for literature has helped her become the author she is today. Her first book, “Immortal Writers,” was launched at the Merrill-Cazier Library last Monday afternoon.

“Immortal Writers” is a young-adult fantasy book and is the first in a series of five books. Bowers is contracted for the next five years to release the series, with one book being launched each year. The series takes place in a world where many famous authors’ stories come to life.

In the first book, a young author named Liz comes home from a book tour only to realize that her novel has been brought to life. The villain that she created is trying to take over our world. Liz has to figure out how to slay dragons and perform magic in order to save the world as we know it. Will she be able to accomplish this seemingly impossible feat in time to save us all?

Bowers would not give any spoilers, but she does say readers will absolutely not be disappointed in this book or in the series.

“I think the unique thing about my series is that is switches genres within the series. Each book is based on a different author who writes a different genre. The series really has something for everyone,” she said.

Along with the book she has written, Bowers has launched a program that she hopes will encourage young people to begin reading more. The “Immortal Authors” reading challenge gives readers a chance to gain inside scoops and exclusive content on what is coming in the “Immortal Authors” series.

In the series, the stories of different classic writers will be told. As part of the challenge, readers are asked to read the stories and novels written by these classic writers. A new reading challenge will be presented in each book. Bowers chose to start a program like this because she wants people to read more than they do now.

“I think if you don’t like reading, it’s because you haven’t found the right book for you,” she said. “Maybe my book isn’t the right book, but I’m hoping it will help lead people to better stories.”

When asked what motivates her, Bowers said she wants to prove everyone wrong.

“Life has been very difficult for me. I had to drop out of school because I was very sick and I think a lot of people just thought I wouldn’t amount to much,” she said. “But writing makes me feel stronger. I believe you can work through anything if you write about it. So I want this book to be my ‘mic-drop’ moment.”

If Bowers could tell any aspiring writer one thing, it would simply be to never give up.

“The difference between a published writer and an aspiring writer is perseverance and resilience,” she said. “I think it’s very easy to give up when you get that first rejection, or the first ten rejections. It hurts but that’s part of the industry. Just keep trying.”

— shelbstoor11@aggiemail.usu.edu

@shelbstoor11