USU Arts Council hosts Artoberfest 2016

For most students at Utah State University, fall comes bringing pumpkin spice lattes, haunted houses and the Howl. But for the arts students, fall means working their absolute hardest to perfect projects and compile their work for Artoberfest.

Started three years ago, Artoberfest is an event hosted by the Arts Council and Caine College of the Arts with the help of the Utah State University Student Association. For the past several years, this event has given arts students the opportunity to showcase and sell their artwork. The community of Logan, USU students, faculty and artists all come together for an evening of ‘Brauts with the Bosses,’ student produced artwork and a variety of live music also performed by students.

Sami Manchester is a member of the Arts Council with a love for Artoberfest and all it has to offer.

“I really like that students can come and sell their artwork. You get to see what everyone has been working on all year which is really fun. It is a great opportunity for students to put their work out there,” she said.

Michelle Carbajal is a senior who participated in Artoberfest for the third time Wednesday evening. She was on the Arts Council when they originally thought of the idea for Artoberfest.

“It’s been a really good experience,” she said. “I’m happy that they are continuing it.”

Carbajal wants the students to know that a lot more goes into putting this event on than they might think.

“There tends to be a bit of a stigma with art that it is just throwing paint on a canvas. But it’s something a lot more serious than that. To be able showcase student’s artwork and see the talent that we have here at USU is really incredible,” she said.

