USU athletics introduces new smartphone app

The Utah State University Athletics Department released a new app on Monday that is designed to inform Aggie fans of everything going on with the teams. Some of its features and abilities include streaming Aggie Radio Network broadcasts, purchasing tickets and merchandise straight from your phone, and viewing live stats and scores. It also includes breaking news and social media updates.

“We feel that the greatest benefit of this app is it’s a one stop shop for everything Utah State Athletics,” said Tyler Knowles, the director of marketing and promotions in the athletic department. “With so much of today’s world revolving around our mobile devices, this will provide our fans with a single destination to access anything Utah State athletics related.”

The app also includes Aggie Rewards, which allows fans to earn points they can later redeem for rewards by attending selected events. Knowles said this feature is a big incentive for students to download the app and attend more athletic events. The more points students earn, the more rewards they are eligible for on the app.

The Athletic Department hopes the app will help increase attendance at home games. By allowing fans to purchase tickets directly from their phone and providing rewards for those who attend games, they believe the app will aid in driving revenue and attendance.

“We want Utah State students to be knowledgeable of when our home games are and what different types of promotions and giveaways we are running because attending athletic events is a huge part of the college experience,” Knowles said. “The implementation of Aggie Rewards will be an excellent incentive for students to download and use the app.”

Though the app is brand-new, it is not the first of its kind. USU athletics previously had an app, Knowles said, but it was limited in its abilities. The new app utilizes cutting-edge technology to connect and reward loyal fans.

“If you want to purchase tickets to a game, read our starting quarterback’s bio, or find out how to get to the soccer field, all of that can be done through the app,” Knowles said.

As for encouraging its use, Knowles said that they will be working closely with the Hurd to promote the app. “We are really excited about the new features this app provides as well as the new possibilities that will come in the future as our developers continue to expand. At the end of the day we want to give our fans the ability to access all the exciting things we have going on in Utah State Athletics.”