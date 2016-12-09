USU football player arrested on drug charges

Utah State wide receiver, Jaren Colston-Green, was arrested Sunday by Cache County Sheriffs on two drug related charges.

The junior college transfer athlete was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are classified as B-Class misdemeanors.

The 23-year old was arrested at 11:15 p.m. and booked into the county jail at 11:57 p.m. Sunday night.

Colston-Green was released on a bond of $1,360.

The junior played in 11 games for the Aggies, catching six passes for 176 yards and a lone touchdown.