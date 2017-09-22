USU football vs. San Jose State preview

As the saying goes, Utah State brought a knife to a gunfight during their first two games versus FBS competition. USU lost those two games against Wisconsin and Wake Forest by a combined 105-20, and what little promise was on display has been overshadowed by a deafening shroud of gloom and pessimism.

There isn’t much the Aggies have shown so far that would indicate a significant performance turnaround over the remainder of the season. As head coach Matt Wells stated in a recent press conference, there are not seven free agents walking into the locker room this week. Who has suited up for USU so far is who the Aggies will have to depend on for their season’s hopes.

Against San Jose State, that may be enough. The Spartans have their own issues, losing to Texas and Utah in subsequent weeks by a combined score of 110-16. SJSU has averaged fewer than 330 yards on offense and surrendered more 475 yards per game on defense. Utah State should find the Spartans much closer to their own level than the likes of the Badgers or Demon Deacons.

USU’s statistics don’t exactly scream dominance either, but the Aggies have averaged 389 yards per game on offense. SJSU offers a prime opportunity to get the running game on track, as SJSU’s run defense has been porous over four games, allowing nearly 270 yards per game.

Achieving that success is paramount at this point of the season. SJSU was picked to finish second to last in the West division of the Mountain West prior to the season. This is a game the Aggies have to win to hold on to any feasible hope of reaching six wins and bowl eligibility. Without a win on Saturday, and games versus BYU, Boise State, and Wyoming looming, those hopes would largely be vanquished.

After throwing five interceptions over the first three games, QB Kent Myers will have to take care of the football, if he even plays. Myers was pulled against Wake Forest after taking a big hit. With his status currently unknown, redshirt freshman Jordan Love could be in line for his first start as an Aggie. Regardless, USU can ill afford to give away possessions in this game, and whoever lines up behind center must play accordingly.

Defensively, USU won’t need a shutdown performance, though it would certainly be welcomed. A strong showing in the first quarter to help minimize home field advantage coupled with timely stops late in the game are two areas that must be checked off for the Aggies to win their first road game since October of 2015. Ballhawking cornerback Jalen Davis will have opportunities to become a game-wrecker, and his ability to capitalize on those chances could go a great distance in deciding Saturday’s outcome.

It may only be the fourth game of the season, but this is a must-win for USU — the season hangs in the balance versus San Jose State. Win, and reason for optimism exists with the Aggies four games from bowl eligibility. Lose, and the fire gets hotter.