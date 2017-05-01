USU Football’s Littleton & Meitzenheimer arrested

Dayshawn Littleton

Utah State University football players Kevin Meitzenheimer and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested Monday for Witness Tampering, a third-degree felony. Littleton was also charged with Obstructing Justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kevin Meitzenheimer

Meitzenheimer is a redshirt freshman linebacker from Moreno Valley, California.

Littleton, from Carson, California, was signed as a defensive back in 2016, but is not currently listed on the football roster.

Court documents state the offenses were committed on April 5.

Littleton will appear in front of 1st District Judge Thomas Wilmore on June 5 at 10 a.m. Meitzenheimer does not have a scheduled appearance yet.

More information will be provided as it is released to the Utah Statesman.

