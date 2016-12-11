USU gymnastics hosts annual Blue and White Meet, prepares for season ahead

The Utah State University gymnastic team participated in its annual blue and white meet Friday night, giving Aggie gymnasts a chance to showcase their skills before they open up the season against the University of Arizona on Jan. 6.

“I’m just excited because even though we had our mistakes, it’s really early in the year, but the girls had fun,” said head coach Nadalie Walsh. “They interacted well both with the crowd and with each other. They are really prepared and the last month of training is just going to make us better as gymnasts, but they already have it together as a team and that’s really important.”



The White team defeated the Blue 116.875-115.525. Freshman MaKayla Bullitt grabbed the all-around award of the night with a score of 38.650. Sophomore Madison Ward placed second in the all-around and tied with freshman Elle Gollson for first on vault.

“I had fun going out there to show what I can do,” Bullitt said.

The new Aggie squad is composed of eight new freshmen, equivalent to half of the team. Walsh said freshman Jazmyn Estrella, who placed first on bars, and Bullitt looked particularly impressive Friday night.

“They’re gamers,” she said.

Ward said Boise State will be a fierce competitor as the Aggies approach their 2017 in-conference schedule. Another exciting match will be against UCLA, whose squad includes former Olympian Madison Kocian.

“I want my girls to be respected by the gymnastics community,” Walsh said. “They are the elite of the elite.”

The Aggie’s home opener is set for Jan. 13 against Bowling Green and North Carolina State at 7 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies will then take on in-state rival BYU on Feb. 3 at home.