USU hockey player hospitalized in season opener at Weber State

Utah State’s 7-5 away victory over Weber State included a scary moment for the Aggies when a player was taken off the ice and to the hospital in the third period.

The player, whose name is withheld by coach’s request, sustained injuries to his head and neck. As a precaution, he was taken to the hospital but was soon released, and it is apparent he will be OK.

Utah State has now won two straight opening games, both against Weber State. Head coach Jon Eccles pointed out winning your first game is no small thing.

“The first game is always crucial”, he said, “in the sense that it sets the foundation for everything. And if you can set that foundation early and build on it then you can keep things rolling in a positive direction.”

When asked how he felt his players did, Eccles praised his team from top to bottom.

“I thought the vets really stepped up and really led the way, showing the new guys what to expect,” Eccles said. “And then the rookies really brought their game.”

Some of the newer faces for the Aggies include second-year forward Chris Cutshall and first-year defender Gavin Lubin who combined for five assists on the night. While veterans Alex Herman and Morgan McJimsey, two of the captains, had two goals and three assists respectively.

After Weber State had begun the scoring halfway through the first period, Utah State took five seconds to respond with a goal of their own — a rebound shot from Brett Fernandez.

In the second period, the Aggies went on a run with three unanswered goals from Alex Herman, Branden Fisher, and Josh Kerkvliet to take a 4-1 lead. But after that, Utah State allowed Weber State to score four straight goals to take a 5-4 lead heading into the third period.

Despite the letdown at the end of the second period, the Aggies persevered and scored three goals to close out the match and take home the victory on opening night.

Next up for Utah State is their first home game of the season at 7 PM on Friday, Sept. 23 against UNLV at the George S. Eccles Ice Center.