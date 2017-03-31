USU men’s basketball lands graduate transfer and former Aggie Carson Shanks

The Utah State men’s basketball team has added a graduate transfer, Carson Shanks, who will play for the Aggies this upcoming season. Shanks comes to the Aggies after playing the previous three seasons for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks of the Big Sky Conference.

Shanks, a 7-foot, 245-pound center, originally signed with Utah State coming out of high school but ultimately transferred after spending one semester in Logan. He did not appear in any games for the Aggies.

On his career, Shanks has averaged 5.5 points per game, as well as 2.9 rebounds per contest. The product of Prior Lake, Minnesota also averaged nearly one full block in only 15 minutes per game.

Shanks will join DeAngelo Isby of Wabash Valley College and Dwayne Brown of Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa as the incoming players for USU next season. Shanks will also join Julion Pearre as the only seniors on the team next year.

The signing period for college basketball recruits begins on April 12.