USU men’s basketball with two honorees on all-Mountain West team

For the fifth year in a row, two Aggie men were named to the Mountain West’s all-conference teams. Sophomore guards Sam Merrill and Koby McEwen received third-team honors this year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Merrill led Utah State in scoring this season at 16.1 points per game while shooting more than 50 percent from the floor, nearly 47 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line. The only USU player to start every game this season, Merrill led the team in scoring in 13 different games, including a career-high 33-point performance at New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. His behind-the-arc performance this season was at an historic level, as he finished fifth in school history with 88 made-3’s and eighth in 3-point shooting percentage.

At 35.2 minutes per game — second in the conference — Merrill was an iron man this season and his 1.7 assist to turnover ratio showed his ability to involve teammates in the offense

Last year’s freshman of the year, McEwen led the Aggies on the glass with 5.2 rebounds per game, the first guard to lead the team in rebounds since Jaycee Carroll in the 2006-07 season. McEwen was a consistent scoring threat for Utah State as well, finishing just behind Merrill with 15.3 points per game. He was explosive at times as well with 10 20-point performances and two 30-point performances.

Injured through the early part of the season, McEwen found his groove in conference play finishing top-10 in minutes played, 3-pointers, assists, defensive rebounds, points and assist to turnover ratio.

Elsewhere in the conference, Nevada head coach Eric Musselman received coach of the year honors while Wolfpack star Caleb Martin was named player of the year and newcomer of the year. Caleb’s twin brother, Cody Martin, also earned defensive player of the year honors, marking the first time in Mountain West history a single school swept the four awards.

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy earned best freshman honors and sophomore Alex Hobbs of Boise State was sixth man of the year.

The Aggies will return to the court on Wednesday in Las Vegas at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time against Colorado State.

First-Team

Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State

Deshon Taylor, Jr., G, Fresno State

Jordan Caroline, Jr., G/F, Nevada

Caleb Martin, Jr., F, Nevada

Justin James, Jr., G, Wyoming

Second-Team

Cody Martin, Jr., F, Nevada

Malik Pope, Sr., F, San Diego State

Shakur Juiston, Jr., F, UNLV

Brandon McCoy, Fr., F/C, UNLV

Hayden Dalton, Sr., F, Wyoming

Third-Team

Bryson Williams, So., F, Fresno State

Kendall Stephens, Sr., G, Nevada

Anthony Mathis, Jr., G, New Mexico

Koby McEwen, So., G, Utah State

Sam Merrill, So., G, Utah State

Men’s Honorable Mention selections

Nico Carvacho, So., F/C, Colorado State

Antino Jackson, Sr., G, New Mexico

Jalen McDaniels, Fr., F, San Diego State

Ryan Welage, Jr., F, San José State

All-Defense Team

Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State

Deshon Taylor, Jr., G, Fresno State

Lindsey Drew, Jr., G, Nevada

Cody Martin, Jr., F, Nevada

Antino Jackson, Sr., G, New Mexico

Alan Herndon, Sr., F, Wyoming