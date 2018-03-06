USU men’s basketball with two honorees on all-Mountain West team

For the fifth year in a row, two Aggie men were named to the Mountain West’s all-conference teams. Sophomore guards Sam Merrill and Koby McEwen received third-team honors this year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Merrill led Utah State in scoring this season at 16.1 points per game while shooting more than 50 percent from the floor, nearly 47 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line. The only USU player to start every game this season, Merrill led the team in scoring in 13 different games, including a career-high 33-point performance at New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. His behind-the-arc performance this season was at an historic level, as he finished fifth in school history with 88 made-3’s and eighth in 3-point shooting percentage.
At 35.2 minutes per game — second in the conference — Merrill was an iron man this season and his 1.7 assist to turnover ratio showed his ability to involve teammates in the offense
Last year’s freshman of the year, McEwen led the Aggies on the glass with 5.2 rebounds per game, the first guard to lead the team in rebounds since Jaycee Carroll in the 2006-07 season. McEwen was a consistent scoring threat for Utah State as well, finishing just behind Merrill with 15.3 points per game. He was explosive at times as well with 10 20-point performances and two 30-point performances.
Injured through the early part of the season, McEwen found his groove in conference play finishing top-10 in minutes played, 3-pointers, assists, defensive rebounds, points and assist to turnover ratio.
Elsewhere in the conference, Nevada head coach Eric Musselman received coach of the year honors while Wolfpack star Caleb Martin was named player of the year and newcomer of the year. Caleb’s twin brother, Cody Martin, also earned defensive player of the year honors, marking the first time in Mountain West history a single school swept the four awards.
UNLV forward Brandon McCoy earned best freshman honors and sophomore Alex Hobbs of Boise State was sixth man of the year.
The Aggies will return to the court on Wednesday in Las Vegas at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time against Colorado State.
First-Team
Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State
Deshon Taylor, Jr., G, Fresno State
Jordan Caroline, Jr., G/F, Nevada
Caleb Martin, Jr., F, Nevada
Justin James, Jr., G, Wyoming
Second-Team
Cody Martin, Jr., F, Nevada
Malik Pope, Sr., F, San Diego State
Shakur Juiston, Jr., F, UNLV
Brandon McCoy, Fr., F/C, UNLV
Hayden Dalton, Sr., F, Wyoming
Third-Team
Bryson Williams, So., F, Fresno State
Kendall Stephens, Sr., G, Nevada
Anthony Mathis, Jr., G, New Mexico
Koby McEwen, So., G, Utah State
Sam Merrill, So., G, Utah State
Men’s Honorable Mention selections
Nico Carvacho, So., F/C, Colorado State
Antino Jackson, Sr., G, New Mexico
Jalen McDaniels, Fr., F, San Diego State
Ryan Welage, Jr., F, San José State
All-Defense Team
Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State
Deshon Taylor, Jr., G, Fresno State
Lindsey Drew, Jr., G, Nevada
Cody Martin, Jr., F, Nevada
Antino Jackson, Sr., G, New Mexico
Alan Herndon, Sr., F, Wyoming
