USU men’s rugby falls to No. 7 Colorado State at home

Utah State lost to No. 7 ranked Colorado State Rams Saturday afternoon 50-37.

Saturday was a tail of two halves for the Aggies. Utah State was playing great defense in the first half. At the end of the first half, the score was in their favor 15 to 12.

The Aggies made a few substitutions after the half, though.

“A couple tactical, couple that were injury,” said Aggie head coach Zac Root. “We just lost that leadership.”

Colorado State scored the next 19 points to make it a 31-15 with 25 minutes remaining.

“I told a couple guys to take charge, that haven’t taken charge in the past,” Root said.

After that the Aggies and Rams swapped a couple tries. In the 67th minute a Colorado State player received a yellow card and was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes and the Aggies were able to put a run in. They scored two tries in the 75th and 78th minute. Down by six, the Aggies had a chance to win the match with less than two minutes remaining. Utah State got the kick off and advanced the ball down the field. As they got closer they committed a knock on. The Rams took possession with the clock at 80 minutes, waiting for the referee to blow the final whistle. Colorado State decided to run up the score and got one more try to make the final 50-37.

”What could get cleaned up is our positioning,” said Aggie inside center back Jeffrey Clark. “We really worked as a team well we were all ways on each other.”

Utah State plays again Saturday at the University of New Mexico.