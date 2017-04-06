USU men’s tennis climbs to No. 39 in latest ITA rankings

Another week, another record for the highest ITA ranking in Utah State men’s tennis history. This week, the Aggies moved to No. 39 in the country.

The ranking comes on the heels of an impressive comeback victory on the road at UNLV, where the Aggies won 4-3 after sophomore Jonas Maier clinched the match with a third set victory.

The win over UNLV was the Aggies’ sixth in a row, pushing USU to 2-0 in Mountain West play and 14-7 overall.

No other team from the MW was ranked in the top 50 of this week’s poll. Utah State was also the sole representative of Utah to be ranked by the ITA.

The Aggies enter a busy week of play this week, as the team has four matches on the schedule between now and Sunday. USU will begin the stretch against St. Mary’s this Thursday at 2 p.m. before facing a doubleheader on Friday against Air Force and Weber State. A conference showdown with New Mexico on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. will wrap up the week for Utah State.