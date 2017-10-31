USU Police look for witnesses following reported sexual assault on campus

Utah State University

The Utah State University Police announced they are searching for anyone who might have witnessed a sexual assault that was reported at the bottom of Old Main Hill Friday.

The assault is thought to have taken place between 8:15 and 9 p.m., police said in a press release Monday.

In particular, police are seeking information from a small, gray, four-door vehicle that the student who reported the alleged assault said she heard honk its horn— “perhaps at her” —as it turned north from 500 North onto 700 East at the bottom of the hill where the assault was reported.

USU Police said the occupants of the vehicle— or anyone with information about the incident— should contact them at 435-797-1939 or in person at their office on 800 East 1250 North.

The update follows a Code Blue “Timely Warning Notice” issued Saturday alerting students to the reported assault.

More information about the university’s resources for those affected by sexual assault can be found on its website.

The Statesman’s initial report can be found here.

