USU raises depression awareness through community triumph stories

Utah State University will help address the issue of depression in the Cache Valley community this April with theater performances and a soon-to-be-published book.

The “Facing Depression in Cache Valley” project strives to convey the stories of those in the Cache Valley community who want to inspire others with their personal accounts of trials related to depression. Writers from within the community were matched with willing participants and together they created stories.

About 22 of the stories will be published in a book and a select few will be publicly read during arranged community performances on April 7 at Black Box Theater and at the Whittier Community Center at 2 p.m. on April 8.

“It’s cool to see people be brave and tell their story. I hear their triumphs, their falls and their success. It’s ultimately inspiring,” said Jose Allred, a writer who contributed to the book. “I recommend everyone go to the theater performances.”

Though writers are looking forward to the performances, project leaders are struggling to publish the book in a way that will be beneficial to everyone.

“We have edited 22 of these stories and have acquired a range of written styles that are unique,” said Jenni Allred, who helped lead the project.

The project was funded by a grant provided by USU’s Center for Civic Engagement and Service Learning. But the grant did not provide enough money to cover all pieces of the project. Allred and her team are still working to find donor organizations and volunteer collaborations to meet their vision.

Project volunteer Krista Gurko hopes to find sponsorship to not only publish the book but make it available to everyone for free.

“Our end goal is to create a free book that serves as a resource to the community. We currently are trying to find sponsorships that will help make the books free of charge,” Gurko said.

Allred said she expects the performances to not only raise awareness but also help those who struggle with depression-related issues know the community is there for their support.

“This is a crucial time to bring this up in the Cache Valley community,” Allred said. We need people’s support and attendance at these upcoming events.”

Allred said she plans to publish the finished book — which will be available on USU’s website — in April.

Those interested in obtaining more information about the project can contact Krista.Gurko@aggiemail.usu.edu.

— lexibrockbankwork@gmail.com