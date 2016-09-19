USU researcher finds potential cure for Zika

Justin Julander, a research professor at Utah State University, said he believes he’s discovered a vaccination to put an end to the spread of Zika virus.

In December 2015 Julander received funding from the National Institute of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to research and find a cure for Zika virus. Nine months later he believes he has done just that.

“We’ve identified several anti-viral agents and a few vaccines that are effective in treatment and prevention of Zika,” Julander said.

Julander will submit a paper about his discoveries for publication this week.

Up to this point, these vaccinations have only been tested on mice and still need to be tested in clinical trials before they can be distributed to those infected or at risk of infection.

Zika virus has been around since the early 1800s and was first discovered in South Africa. Since the time of the discovery Zika mutated and spread throughout Central and Southern America. One of the new symptoms of the mutated virus is it causes infants to be born with microcephaly — a birth defect that causes infants to be born with shrunken heads.

Even with the discovery of these vaccinations, Julander and the other scientists on his team are concerned there are other undiscovered dangers that Zika virus holds.

“With Zika, we still really don’t know much about it,” said Skot Neilson, the team’s lab supervisor.

Neilson and his colleagues, specifically, are concerned about some of the long-term effects Zika might have on males.

Once his paper is submitted, Julander plans to request a grant that will allow him to look into some of these long-term effects, including the possibility of Zika being transmitted to another person through intercourse.

One of Julander’s interns, Chad Clancy, who specializes in anatomic pathology, theorizes that Zika virus can infect reproductive tissues in males, and when infected males engage in intercourse the virus will be able to spread to their partner.

Clancy will not be able to test his theory until he receives a grant from USU, which he believes won’t be difficult.

Julander’s team has been surprised and grateful for how much funding they have received for their research with Zika, but also expressed concern that the reason for the increase in funding is due to the public’s lack of understanding about the virus.

“There is so much disconnect between where the science actually is and what the public sees,” Clancy said.

Until more can be discovered about the virus, this is Julander’s advice for the public:

“If you go to areas where Zika is found, make sure you wear your mosquito repellent. It’s not something to be scared of,” he said. “Just be aware of it and educated and take the proper steps to keep yourself safe.”

