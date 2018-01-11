USU softball begins preparations for season

Practices for Utah State Softball began on Friday, in preparation for the first game at the Titan Classic on February 9, hosted by Cal State Fullerton. Steve Johnson will be heading into his fifth year as head coach, and will be bringing back six starters and 13 total players from last year to the diamond for the 2018 season.

Utah State had an incredible season in 2017, documenting a 33-18 record, and going 14-9 in the Mountain West. It was the team’s best record since 1993 and its appearance in the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship was the Aggies’ first postseason play in 24 years.

Until the LaRee & LeGrand Johnson field becomes playable, practices will be held in the afternoons and evenings indoors to get the women ready. After the Titan Classic and four other pre-season tournaments, the Aggies will open the home portion of the season on March 9 against Weber State.