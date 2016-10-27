USU students react to the announcement of a new university president

By: Isabel Forinash & Michael Burnham, Student Life Staff Writers

On the evening of Oct 26, 2016, the Board of Regents filed inside the auditorium of the Eccles Conference Center as former president Stan Albrecht and his wife took a seat centerstage. Only a handful of bright-eyed students attended the announcement of the new president of Utah State University, Noelle Cockett.

Although the announcement and nominations have been months in the making, students expressed feelings of excitement as well as unawareness before the event that was to take place at 5:30 that evening.

Several groups of students walking just outside the conference center minutes before the announcement took place agreed on the fact they have not heard of or kept track of the candidates and did not realize that the decision had come up so quickly. They still however, had expectations of the soon-to-be USU president.

“I would hope that it would be someone who cares about diversity and making sure our educations are deep and broad,” said Elizabeth Randall, a student majoring in constitutional law.

Some students were evidently excited about the event and had no problem voicing their enthusiasm.

McKenna Allred, a sophomore majoring in journalism, participated in the student panel that interviewed the final four presidential candidates and had gained a good perspective on what she expected in the university’s new president.

“I’m expecting really great things, especially along the lines of student involvement because they will be involved and I am really excited to see who it is because they are all such good candidates,” said Allred with an undeniable passion for USU.

Another student who participated in the student panel was Kylee Hopkin, a communications studies major who works for Student Orientation and Transition Services.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity we have to be a part of this process,” she said. “I actually sat in on the student’s committee yesterday and listened to presentations from all four candidates.”

The announcement of Noelle Cockett as the new president of Utah State, left several students reflecting on her tight history with USU and how she will be able to apply that to her new position.

“It’ll be a great thing to have Noelle Cockett as our president because she’s not only been around Utah State for a really long time, but she also knows where we’re wanting to go and where we’ve been in the past,” said Hadley Burton, a business administration and marketing major.

Former Utah State University Student Association president Trevor Sean Olsen said he thinks Cockett brings experience to the table.

“I think she, being the provost, has great experience,” Olsen said. “It’s nice to have someone who’s been so involved at Utah State continue to be involved and continue the trajectory that President Albrecht has set. I think it’s really exciting.”

Olsen also said he hopes Cockett continues Albrecht’s focus on the students.

“I really hope that she continues to listen to the student voice,” he said. “I hope that she will continue that focus on students and make sure students are the number one priority.”

Olsen said he hopes Cockett continues the good things from President Albrecht, but also makes needed improvements.

“I hope that she doesn’t coast,” he said. “We see people come in and coast off what people in the past have done and I hope that she’ll take some initiative to take the university the direction that she hopes to.”

He said he also hopes she continues Albrecht’s emphasis on the academic aspects of the university, like research and seeking funding and increased enrollment for graduate programs.

“I think she’d be the right person for that, having been the provost,” he said.

Kaitlin Archibald, a senior who also works for Student Orientation and Transition Services, hopes one of these improvements is a stronger emphasis on student retention.

“Student retention is kind of a problem here at Utah State,” Archibald said. “A lot of people come in but a lot of people don’t finish. It’s always been important, but I feel like as a president, there could be more done.”

President Cockett’s experience and previous job experience with Utah State University was also found to be a trait that many students admired.

“I am excited because of her experience and her love for Utah State. She has been around and people know who she is,” said Lizie Allen, a student majoring in parks and recreation.

With a shaky voice, President Cockett said in her acceptance speech that she planned on tirelessly devoting her skills, experience and energy to keeping the university true to its legacy and leading the Aggies towards a future that is boundless and bright. Cockett’s words echoed true in students reactions as they anticipated her future plans.

“I expect President Cockett to carry out what former President Albrecht has already established, but to move our school forward successfully and help us advance with new technologies and expand Utah State,” said Sawyer Hemsley, a student majoring in communication studies.

President Cockett’s son, Dylan Cockett, who is an applied sciences, technology and education major, said he’s excited for his mother’s new position.

“She’s worked really hard for the university. My mom’s always been extremely dedicated,” he said.

USU has always been a big part of the Cockett family’s life and will continue to do so with President Cockett’s new position as president of the university.

“It’s great to see my mom progress to this position. I think she’ll do great for the university and for the students and help the university continue to grow,” Dylan said.

