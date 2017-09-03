USU students receive a code blue emergency notification regarding a reported rape on campus

Utah State University students received a “code blue” emergency notification Sunday alerting them of a reported rape on campus.

Police responded to the reported rape Saturday after the alleged victim sought help at Cache Valley Hospital, although the incident reportedly occurred Friday.

The suspect, who is still at large, is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 18 and 25, said Utah State University spokesman Tim Vitale.

Vitale said the alleged victim and suspect met up in the downtown Logan area and drove to a parking lot near 1200 E. 400 North on university campus, where the incident reportedly occurred.

Although neither the suspect nor alleged victim are students, the university sent out the emergency message because the suspect is still at large.

“We thought it was important to alert the campus that this happened,” Vitale said. However, he does not believe there is a safety risk for students at this time.

“We’re always concerned about the safety of students, but the investigation at this point leaves us to believe that there’s not a safety risk on campus,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.