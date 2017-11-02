USU sustainability opens True Blue Reuse thrift store

Josephine Bennion held her gently used blanket and pajama pants in line to checkout at the grand opening of True Blue reuse on Wednesday in the basement of Mountain View Tower.

“The stuff is still plenty good to use for people who want them,” said Bennion, a sophomore studying environmental engineering. “Oftentimes I don’t like what’s trending in the department stores so I usually come to thrift stores to find what I like.”

Proceeds from True Blue Reuse will go to a club through the Val R. Christensen Service Center. The specific club has not yet been decided.

Lydia Velazquez, a freshman studying journalism, said she heard about True Blue Reuse from the farmer’s market.

“I decided to come check it out because I enjoy thrift shopping,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez said she appreciates True Blue Reuse because it’s in a convenient location and she doesn’t have to seek out a ride.

Paige Morgan, who founded the store, said she is grateful for knowledge her business classes gave her to establish True Blue Reuse.

“I feel really accomplished,” Morgan said. “The whole point of being a sustainability intern is to help something and make it last.”

True Blue Reuse is run by student volunteers from the Student Sustainability Office and Student Organization for Society and Natural Resources (SOSNR).

“I think it’s really cool that it’s student-driven,” Velazquez said.

Morgan also reached out to sustainability clubs on campus and has acquired volunteers from those clubs.

Brooke Smith, a senior majoring in environmental studies, said she is excited to be involved with the project.

“It’s the first day and it’s gone really well. People are definitely trickling in I think we’ve got the organization down and everything. I’m excited to see it grow from here,” Smith said.

Utah State University Housing and Residence Life worked closely with the sustainability office and True Blue Reuse to allow use of the space in Mountain View Tower.

John Terry, the Mountain View Tower residence director, said sustainability is a beneficial part of establishing the store.

“We absolutely welcome that because we are focusing on sustainability in housing as well.”

True Blue Reuse is open from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. Donations can be brought during store hours.