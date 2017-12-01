USU theater department presents Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”

The Utah State University theater department is putting on a production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” It is being directed by Adiranne Moore, head of the USU theater department.

The play is a comedy. It tells the story of two different couples while intertwining the themes of misunderstanding, love and deception. The cast began rehearsing Oct 23 and practiced four hours a night.

Lainey Woo plays the female lead of “Hero,” the young daughter of Leonato.

“Funny energetic banter,” said Woo as she described the show.

Theatergoers may be surprised by a few things in the show. One of these being women cast in male roles. The play also features independent women.

Claire Harlan plays the role of “Beatrice,” who Leonato’s neice and Hero’s cousin.

“The play stars strong female characters. Especially for this period it is exceptional to see really intelligent witty women.” said Harlan.

Tyler Campbell stars as one of the leading males “Leonato,” who is the governor of Messina. Campbell encouraged students to come out and see the production for themselves.

“Seeing live theater is a magical experience and being able to see it for free is an even greater luxury. The most important reason to come see the show is because of the themes of deceit and deception which are prevalent in today’s society. There is no greater playwright to discuss this ideal than William Shakespeare.” Campbell said.

The play will be running December 1-2 and 6-9 at 7:30 pm. This includes 2:00 pm showings on Dec 2 and 9. Opening night of the show there will be a talk back after the performance. The cast will come out after the play to answer questions and discuss the production. Admission is free for students with an ID.

For more information on ticket sales and future productions visit cca.usu.edu

—shelby.black@aggiemail.usu.edu

@shelbsterblack