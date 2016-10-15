USU to implement sexual violence prevention programs

Utah State University president Stan Albrecht revealed details about a comprehensive sexual violence prevention plan to unite campus anti-violence initiatives Friday in a campus-wide email memo.

Albrecht identified a new system of working groups monitored by a Sexual Violence Task Force administered by executive vice president and provost Noelle Cockett. Cockett’s task force will be responsible for implementing and enforcing a strategic plan to address sexual violence prevention among the campus community.

The Sexual Violence Task Force will administer working groups aimed at addressing individual issues with respect to sexual violence prevention.

These include the Prevention, Education and Training Working Group dedicated to helping develop and implement prevention efforts, which will include bystander training. The Policy and Process Working Group will address investigating complaints and updating university policy on the way they are handled. The Campus Climate and Survey Working Group will help monitor campus attitudes toward and knowledge about sexual assault-related issues. The Implementation and Coordinating Committee was created to be responsible for “day-to-day implementation of Title IX policies.”

Albrecht said the Sexual Violence Task Force and the working groups it monitors will be composed of “subject-matter experts” as well as a “diverse mix of individual representatives” from across campus.

Albrecht also highlighted recent steps the university has taken toward addressing the issue of sexual violence among the campus community. These include an online reporting database, changes to housing and faculty training and the “Consent Is…” advertising campaign featured across campus.

The university also recently brought in professional speaker Elaine Pasqua to discuss sexual assault and consent with students and student athletes.

At a seminar held Wednesday, Pasqua addressed students to help clarify the definitions of sexual assault and consent.

“My goal throughout any program is to enhance people’s futures and legacy and not to have one night or one inconsequential decision change things for them,” Pasqua said.

An agreement regarding ways to improve communication and information exchange between the university and local law enforcement was also mentioned as being in the works.

“This is an incredibly comprehensive approach to addressing sexual assault and interpersonal violence issues on our campus,” said Jenny Erazo, who coordinates the university’s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information center, or SAAVI.

Erazo said she thinks the addition of work groups and committees will help make violence prevention a more collaborative effort and unify different departments on campus in their efforts to implement Albrecht’s initiative.

Though these plans are being implemented toward the end of Albrecht’s tenure as president, executive director of university public relations Tim Vitale said he thought a new president would find the issue just as important as Albrecht.

“This is a critically important issue,” Vitale said.

