USU track and field holds strong at first indoor meet

The Utah State track and field team showcased their strength at the first indoor meet of the season in Nampa Idaho by collecting 11 event titles at the Ed Jacoby Invitational, hosted by Boise State.

Junior Brenn Flint kicked off the weekend by breaking a 14-year-old school record in the shot put, with a heave of 15.71m, skimming the previous record set in 2004 by Kelli Burton who had a 15.62m heave. Another strong competitor in the shot put was senior Olivia Moriconi, who placed second in the shot put and school history with a throw of 15.62m.

For the men’s shot put, senior David Hirschmann won the event for his third consecutive time at the Ed Jacoby Invitational, with a shot of 16.40m.

The Aggies proved that they can run with the herd, as freshman Stockton Smith snagged the 3,000m title with a time of 8:32.50, and junior Kashley Carter took the same title for the women with a time of 10:15.08. Dillon Maggard won the 800-meter race with a time of 1:52.33.

USU men’s distance medley relay was awarded first when they finished with a time of 9:48.22, which sets them in third for best time in school history. The women’s distance medley relay team also claimed an award, the DMR title with a time of 12:02.25. Last but not least, in running, the women’s 4×400 relay team earned first place in a time of 3:51.93.

The men’s category in field events also produced titles, with wins on the pole vault by junior Sam Nelson, fellow junior Leaugen Fray taking the top spot in the long jump, and sophomore Kyle Brost in first with top marks on the triple jump.

Utah State will set out for another meet on Friday, January 19th, when the team heads to the Montana State Dual Meet Challenge in Bozeman, Montana.

