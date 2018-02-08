USU track and field takes six event titles at Jackson’s NB Invitational

Utah State earned six event titles at Jackson’s NB Invitational this past weekend in Nampa Idaho, setting the stage for junior thrower Brenn Flint to break her own previous school record for the third time this season.

Flint took first place in the shot put event with a mark of 16.30 meters. The rest of the podium spots were filled with Aggies as well. Senior Olivia Moriconi in second with a throw of 15.20, while sophomore Maia Garren finished in third with a shot of 14.79.

USU also represented well in the high jump, where junior Jennifer Christensen and freshman Josiah Williams placed first and second as they both cleared a height of 1.66 meters.

Freshman Kasia Lawrynowicz won the 400-meter dash in 56.60 seconds on the track. This was Lawrynowicz’s first attempt at the 400.

With the men, senior thrower David Hirschmann won first place honors with a throw of 16.57 meters. Finishing in third was fellow Aggie, sophomore Kyle Morris, with a toss of 16.22 — a personal best for Morris.

Sophomores Dylan Barker and Bannon Greer took the top two crowns in the men’s 800-meter with times of 1:54.18 and 1:55.03. The men’s 4×4 relay team also finished strong in their event with a time of 3:19.61, earning them first place.

The team’s individual sprinters held strong this weekend along with the rest of the crew. For the women, freshman Chyrese Patterson crossed the finish line in 7.87 seconds to place her in second for the 60-meter finals. Kasia Lawrynowicz recorded third-best qualifying time in the same event with a time of 7.86 but did not compete in the finals. Freshman Austin Lane took second in the men’s 60 in 7.03 with sophomore Garen Earley placing third with a final time of 7.10.

Freshman hurdler Jordan Brandt took third place in the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.89, while Samuel Wing earned third during the men’s 60 hurdles in 8.47 seconds.

Utah State will preparing for its next contest on Friday, February 9th at the Don Kirby Meet in Albuquerque New Mexico.