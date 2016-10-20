USU volleyball looking to finish four-game homestand strong

The Utah State volleyball team will finish up its four-game homestand this weekend when it faces San Diego State and Nevada in the Wayne Estes center on Thursday and Saturday.

The homestand began on Thursday when they beat New Mexico three sets to one for the first time since joining the Mountain West Conference. At that game, the Aggies had a combined 67 digs — Hannah Gleason leading with 20 of her own — which all helped in their fundraiser for breast cancer research. The team hit at a match-high of 73% that game an increased their overall record to 8-10, 3-4 in conference.

The Aggies then lost a heartbreaker to UNLV in five sets on Saturday. They had a combined 70 digs and hit at 71% at their high, but still fell to the Rebels in the final set, 15-13.

Coming off a strong week, these next two matches against No. 6 SDSU and No. 5 Nevada will be crucial to USU’s standings in the conference.

“I think that our team feels good,” said head coach Grayson DuBose. “We feel like we are just right there and will get over the hump soon. This is a really positive group of people.”

The Aztecs defeated the Aggies earlier this year in San Diego in a 3-2 match. Overall they are hitting .216 as a team and their setter, Indigo Thompson, as well as their outside hitter, Alexandra Psoma will be on the radar of Utah State going into Thursday’s match at 7 p.m.

USU was one of the only two conference teams to give Nevada a loss this season when they faced each other earlier this season exactly a month ago from their match this Saturday. The Aggies will look to continue their trend of victory over the Wolf Pack, which is 5-3 in the MWC.

“We feel like each match is an opportunity to learn and grow,” DuBose said. “That is how we approach this weekend and each time we play.”

Even though DuBose is treating it like any other match, this week’s stakes are high for him and his team — wins this weekend could increase their chances at a spot in the conference tournament next month.