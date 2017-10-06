USU volleyball swept at home by Wyoming

Thursday night was a tough evening at the Estes Center for the Utah State women’s volleyball team, which was once again defeated by the University of Wyoming 3-0.

The first set ended with a score of 25-20, taken by the Cowgirls. The Aggies gradually lost momentum and fell out of rhythm.

“They got in a nice rhythm, and once you feel confident it changes a lot of stuff,” said Utah State head coach Grayson DuBose, who coached his 350th match as the USU head coach. “We could never get that confidence going on our side, and it was kind of a bummer.”

Even while down on the scoreboard, the team will always give you a spectacle to behold. From the moment senior Lauren Anderson put up a quick block in the second set to advance the Aggies to be only one point behind the Cowgirls at a score of 7-6, it was back-to-back scoring on both sides.

Both teams were constantly neck and neck, shooting back and forth at each other until Wyoming pulled ahead by two points at 15-13, eventually taking the set in a final score of 25-18.



















































With a game like this, Utah State won’t keep their heads down too long.

“I think we’ve just got some stuff to learn,” said Aggie senior hitter Kayla DeCoursey. “We’re always progressing, we’re always focusing on the process, and we just got a lot to learn and a lot to change, and that’s ok cause we got a lot of season left.”

“We had to be a little more creative,” DeCoursey said. “We couldn’t just go and hit our normal shots, so yeah, I think we struggled getting into our groove.”

With the third set ending in a score of 25-12, the Cowgirls took this sweep again, adding to their previous collection of five matches won against Utah State.

With the determination to play again stronger and smarter, the Aggies will take on Colorado State here in Logan Saturday night at the Estes Center at 8:00.