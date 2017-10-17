USU vs Wyoming: By the Numbers

-4 – Turnover margin for Utah State

It has often been said that the statistic which most directly correlates with wins and losses is turnover margin, and I very much tend to agree. Since 2000, less than 10% of teams who have had a -4 turnover margin have won the game. When you look at the stats from this one, Utah State won just about every category. The Aggies had more rushing yards, passing yards, a larger gain-per-play, fewer punts and penalties, and they dominated the first down battle. The absolute, undeniable difference in this one is five turnovers to Wyoming’s one. I’m not saying that as an excuse, I very strongly disagree with anyone who ever says “the better team lost the game.” I’m just illustrating how crucial those turnovers are. It may seem apathetic, but the fact of the matter is that there is a decent chance that a fumble by Lajuan Hunt in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, or a third interception thrown by Jordan Love (on the exact same coverage as he threw an interception against earlier in the game) could be what keeps Utah State from going to a bowl game this season. Also, can somebody please explain to me why a safety isn’t technically considered a turnover?

27.8 – Combined QB Rating of Myers and Love

Coaches often talk about how a quarterback controversy is good for the team because it makes the players compete for their spot. However, Utah State’s current quarterback controversy is created by the question of which quarterback is least likely to lose the game, and in this one, the answer was neither. The four-year starter, senior quarterback Kent Myers went 11-20 for 94 yards and no touchdowns before ultimately taking the safety-sack to seal the loss, while the freshman everyone has been hoping will turn the team around, Jordan Love, went off for a whopping 8-18 with three interceptions and no touchdowns. Yikes. To be fair, junior wide receiver Aaren Vaughns DID have a 100.0 QBR after going 1-1 and making the only touchdown pass of the day for the Aggies.

4 – First downs gained by USU in the second half

The second half was brutal for the Aggies. I felt pretty good about the way they played in the first half, and Utah State went into the locker room with a 16-9 lead at halftime. At that point they were winning the yardage battle 235-113, and there was really no question which team had looked better. The second half was a whole different story. The Aggies gained just 128 yards turned the ball over three times, and the defense looked like an entirely different unit. Utah State’s second half drives went as follows: Interception (pick six), interception, touchdown (on a crazy fake field goal play by DJ Nelson), three-and-out, fumble, safety. I know that this just goes back to my first point, but in a game where you only get 13 offensive drives, you can not turn the ball over on five of them (plus a safety) and expect to win. It’s truly a miracle that the score ended up as close as it did.

93 – Percent of kicks made by Dominik Eberle this season

Okay, time to change things up and look at a positive number. Can we just talk about how incredible the Utah State special teams have been this season? I’m still trying to determine whether Mark Tommerdahl is just a really great motivator, or if he is an actual wizard. I’m leaning towards the latter, but either way I won’t complain. Sophomore kicker Dominik Eberle has been as close to perfect as you can get this season, hitting 13 out of 14 of his attempted field goals. Were it not for the offensive line allowing a blocked kick on a 38 yard attempt against BYU, that number would very likely be 100 percent. Even despite that blocked kick, Eberle currently sits at fifth in the nation in field goal percentage. This is a special kid. Before the season, I was able to chat with him for a few minutes, and his confidence (and German accent) blew me away. There was absolutely no doubt in his mind that he could make every kick he attempted, and he looked me straight in the eyes and told me he’s going to do whatever it takes to win a Groza award. Now if only he were around back in 2012…