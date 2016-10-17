USU women’s rugby loses heartbreaker to Boise State

Utah State lost a heartbreaker to Boise State University 34-33 at home on Saturday. The full 80 minutes was a little too much the 17th ranked Aggies.

Things started off good for Aggies they scored the first two tries. The first half continued well for the Aggies as it ended 26 to 12.

“The first half was awesome we connected passes,” said Aggie fly half Hallie Taufoou.

Taufoou scored the last try for the Aggies at the 52nd minute mark; making the score 33-12 in the Aggies favor. Then some injuries and substitutions happened for the Aggies. This didn’t go well for Utah State, there were girls playing in positions they were not used to.

“The difference from the first half to the second half,” said assistant coach Houston Judd. “We did have some personnel changes… we put people where they haven’t been before.”

In the final seconds of the match, Utah State committed a penalty that allowed the Broncos to attempt a place kick at goal. The ball flew through the post and Boise State clutched the 34-33 victory.

“I think it’s a mental thing we need to keep up the intensity,” Taufoou said.