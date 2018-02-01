USU women’s soccer announce spring schedule

Utah State women’s soccer has announced its spring schedule, which will feature six-scrimmage style games lined up around the region.

To start of the spring season, USU will host their annual 7v7 tournament on Saturday, February 24th. The Aggies will be welcoming Weber State, Utah Valley University, and Idaho State to Cache Valley for the series of mini-games.

A month later, scrimmages will resume with a game at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, March 24th. Utah State is then scheduled for a doubleheader the following Saturday, March 31st against Westminster and Snow College.

The series of scrimmages will continue with a road game at BYU on Saturday, April 14th and then draw to a close at Utah on Saturday, April 21st. Times of each match will be announced on Utah State’s social media pages once they become finalized.

The Aggies will feature 14 returning players in this set of spring contests. Sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo returns as the leading scorer for Utah State, after finishing the 2017 season with six assists and nine goals.

USU will be without last season’s starting goalkeeper, Sara Cobb, who graduated after a five-year career. It’s expected that senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire will battle it out with senior Kaitlyn Stratton, junior Maggie Richey, and sophomore Sami Aguilar for the starting spot in the net.