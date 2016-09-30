USU women’s soccer to take on Air Force and Colorado College

After a five game homestand that resulted in four Aggie victories, the Utah State’s women’s soccer team is heading out on the road to Colorado. The Aggies will face Air Force on Friday and will have a Sunday match against Colorado College.

The Aggies have had a successful start to conference matches, defeating Colorado State 3-1 and Wyoming 3-0 last week. The weekend favored senior forward Jessica Brooksby, who scored twice in the Colorado St. match and notched an assist against Wyoming. Brooksby is now the Mountain West Conference leader in assists (6) and tied with two others for second in goals (5).

Air Force is 1-1 in conference play after losing their conference opener to San Diego State University 2-0, but rebounded with a 2-1 victory over New Mexico. The Falcons’ Brooke Rittmann is one goal behind Brooksby in the conference leaders.

Colorado College is another of the .500 teams, and a near polar opposite of Air Force. The Tigers won their conference by beating New Mexico in a 1-0 shutout and then being shutout by SDSU 1-0. Colorado College’s goalkeeper Molly Hiniker is tied for second in shutouts (3) and CC’s Clara Richter is tied with USU’s Brooksby in goals scored.

If a weekend road trip is not in your plans, both matches will be able to stream on the Mountain West Network. Air Force will be on at 6 p.m. Friday and Colorado College will be start at noon Sunday.