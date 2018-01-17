USU’s Klay Stall done for year after surgery

Redshirt freshman Klay Stall is set to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season due to back surgery on this coming Monday. Stall has been receiving treatment with more conservative approaches during the season, but they have not been responding as well as the USU athletic trainers would have liked to see. He is anticipating to return to Aggie basketball in time for their summer conditioning program.

The redshirt freshman has appeared in 10 games this season, with an average of 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. His best game of the season was against Valparaiso on November 28th, scoring season-highs in shooting 6 points and racking up 6 rebounds, all in 11 minutes of play.

This week the Aggies will be on the road at Boise State on Wednesday, January 17th, with tip off at 7:00. Following the away-game, USU will be hosting Wyoming here at the Spectrum at 7:00 on Saturday, January 20th.