USU’s Nadalie Walsh accepts Illinois job

Head coach Nadalie Walsh’s four-year tenure with Utah State’s gymnastics program is over. Walsh, who guided USU to four consecutive NCAA Regional Championship appearances from 2014-2017, has accepted a head coaching position at the University of Illinois.

“It is a bittersweet moment to be announcing my decision to leave my Aggie family,” Walsh said. “Coaching at Utah State has been the most enjoyable years of my career.”

Walsh departs Utah State with a 38-63 overall record, including a second place finish at the 2017 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships in March. The Aggies’ final mark of 196.100 was the revitalized program’s top score in a conference championship meet, and the fifth-best home score in school history.

“I am looking forward to my new adventure of returning to the Midwest and being closer to family,” added the native of Kewaskum, Wis. “I want to thank Brian Evans, Jana Doggett, John Hartwell and former director of athletics Scott Barnes for giving me the opportunity to be part of the Aggie family and for their continual support. Utah State student-athletes and Utah State University will always hold a dear place in my heart.”

Under Walsh, five Aggie gymnasts earned first-team all-conference honors following this year’s league championships. MRGC Floor Specialist of the Year Madison Ward earned first-team honors on both vault and floor, while MaKayla Bullitt, Elle Golison, Keri Peel and Hayley Sanzotti each joining Ward on the all-MRGC team.

Prior to Utah State, Walsh spent six seasons at Ball State and four years at her alma mater Wisconsin-Oshkosh.