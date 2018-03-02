USUSA 2018-19 election winners announced

The Utah State University Student Association announced the results of the 2018-19 election Friday morning. The USUSA Executive Council is comprised of the student body president and the vice president positions. The Academic Senate is comprised of senators from each USU college. The results are below.

The 2018-19 Executive Council:

President:

Jaren Hunsaker

Executive VP:

Allie Haas

Student Advocate VP:

Samuel Jackson

Athletics and Campus Recreation vice president:

Bannon Greer

Student Events vice president:

Meghan Tatom

Organizations and Diversity VP:

Joshua Johnson

Service VP:

Jenna Stoker

Graduate Studies senator:

Kristin Hall

Student Alumni Association VP:

Daria Griffith

The 2018-19 Academic Senate:

College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences (CAAS) senator:

Dexton Lake

Caine College of the Arts senator:

Sierra Wise

Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator:

Cameron Pitt

College of Humanities and Social Sciences senator:

McKenna Allred

College of Engineering senator:

Erik Olson

College of Education and Human Services senator:

Deidra Thomas

College of Natural Resources senator:

Mason Kemp

College of Science senator:

Abigail Longaker

Photos courtesy of the USUSA website