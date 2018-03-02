USUSA 2018-19 election winners announced

The Utah State University Student Association announced the results of the 2018-19 election Friday morning. The USUSA Executive Council is comprised of the student body president and the vice president positions. The Academic Senate is comprised of senators from each USU college. The results are below.
The 2018-19 Executive Council:
President:
- Jaren Hunsaker
Executive VP:
- Allie Haas
Student Advocate VP:
- Samuel Jackson
Athletics and Campus Recreation vice president:
- Bannon Greer
Student Events vice president:
- Meghan Tatom
Organizations and Diversity VP:
- Joshua Johnson
Service VP:
- Jenna Stoker
Graduate Studies senator:
- Kristin Hall
Student Alumni Association VP:
- Daria Griffith
The 2018-19 Academic Senate:
College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences (CAAS) senator:
- Dexton Lake
Caine College of the Arts senator:
- Sierra Wise
Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator:
- Cameron Pitt
College of Humanities and Social Sciences senator:
- McKenna Allred
College of Engineering senator:
- Erik Olson
College of Education and Human Services senator:
- Deidra Thomas
College of Natural Resources senator:
- Mason Kemp
College of Science senator:
- Abigail Longaker
Photos courtesy of the USUSA website
There are no commentsAdd yours