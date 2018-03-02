USUSA 2018 regional campus election results

REGIONAL CAMPUS

The Utah State State University Student Association regional campus 2018 election results were announced Friday morning. More information on the regional campus election and candidates is available at https://ususa.usu.edu/elections/meet-the-candidates-rc.

Regional campus president

  • Mike Booth

Brigham City campus executive vice president

  • Casadee Christensen

Moab campus executive vice president

  • Daysha Talbert

Uintah Basin campus executive vice president

  • Kelly Bjerke

Southwest campus executive vice president

  • Hannah Tervort

Tooele campus executive vice president

  • Michael Zwahlen

Salt Lake campus executive vice president

  • Ashley Angus

 

