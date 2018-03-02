USUSA 2018 regional campus election results

The Utah State State University Student Association regional campus 2018 election results were announced Friday morning. More information on the regional campus election and candidates is available at https://ususa.usu.edu/elections/meet-the-candidates-rc.
Regional campus president
- Mike Booth
Brigham City campus executive vice president
- Casadee Christensen
Moab campus executive vice president
- Daysha Talbert
Uintah Basin campus executive vice president
- Kelly Bjerke
Southwest campus executive vice president
- Hannah Tervort
Tooele campus executive vice president
- Michael Zwahlen
Salt Lake campus executive vice president
- Ashley Angus
Photo courtesy of USU-Eastern.
There are no commentsAdd yours