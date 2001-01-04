UTAH STATE Aggies vs. UNIVERSITY OF UTAH RUNNIN’ UTES

LOGAN, Utah — Junior shooting guard Tony Brown scored 18 points and forward Shawn Daniels dropped in 15 to lead Utah State University past the 22nd-ranked University of Utah 58-57 Wednesday night.

Utah (4-3) had three chances to steal the win in the final 14 seconds of the game but came away with three straight misses against the in-state rival Aggies (5-1).

With 28 seconds remaining in the game and behind by a single point, Utah set up a play for Ute guard Travis Spivey, who drove into traffic and attempted a six-foot jump shot. It missed and the long rebound resulted in Aggie Curtis Bobb leaning out of bounds with the ball at the side of the court. Bobb called timeout, giving USU a chance to nurse the lead.

Bobb was fouled on the inbounds play, but missed both free throws. Utah rebounded and with nine seconds remaining on the clock, cleared the lane for a slashing Kevin Bradley, who missed a finger roll, missed a tip rebound and then teammate Mike Puzey missed another tip before the buzzer preserved the win for the Aggies.

Daniels scored eight points in a critical 10-1 run late the second half to bring USU to a 58-53 lead.

The loss was the first time the Utes have lost two consecutive non-conference games in six years.

In the first half, USU bolted to a 7-0 lead before a timeout helped settle Utah. The visitors then fired in five consecutive three-point shots, three coming from bench player Phil Cullen, who ended the game with 13 points, as did Bradley. Utah held a 38-33 halftime lead.

Utah shot 23 three-pointers in the game, making eight, trying to shoot over an Aggie team that often changed its defense against the taller Utes.

UTAH

Johnsen B 1-4 2-4 4, Burgess 2-5 0-0 4, Althoff 4-5 4-5 12, Bradley 4-7 2-3 13, Johnsen J 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Spivey 1-7 0-1 2, Jacobson 1-2 0-0 3, Caton 0-2 0-0 0, Schow 0-0 0-0 0, Cullen 4-11, 2-2 13, Puzey 1-3 1-2 3.

Totals: 19-50 11-17 57.

UTAH STATE

Daniels 7-10 1-3 15, Bobb 3-7 0-2 7, Jorssen 1-3 2-2 4, Rock 2-10 3-5 8, Brown 4-7 8-8 18, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Vague 1-4 1-2 3, Ray 1-1 0-0 2, Bailey 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0.

Totals: 19-44 16-24 58.

Halftime UTAH 38 USU 33

3-point goals — UTAH 8-23 (Cullen 3-9, Bradley 3-5, Johnsen J 1-3, Jacobson 1-2, USU 4-14 (Brown 2-3, Bobb 1-3, Rock 1-7).

Fouled out — none.

Rebounds- UTAH 35 (Burgess 7) USU 30 (Daniels 5, Vague 5).

Assists – UTAH 11 (Bradley 3) USU 11 (Brown 6).

Total fouls- UTAH 20 USU 16.

Technical fouls: UTAH 2 (Cullen, bench) USU 2 (Bailey, bench)

Attendance: 10,270.