Utah State basketball still has questions left to answer

Was that the most frustrating Utah State basketball season ever? In terms of a team showing magnificent potential and utter ineptitude in the same season, possibly.

Utah State will finish this year with season sweeps over UNLV and Fresno State, plus two victories over a really good Boise State program. The Aggies also made their first Mountain West semifinal appearance since joining the conference. Solid, young team with a bright future, right?

Except that those highs were matched by the lows of losing to Air Force, Weber State, Portland State, and even San Jose State. It’s hard to envision the Aggies elevating to the top tier of the MW when losses like those still plague the team.

Only two weeks ago, fire and brimstone was about to rain down upon the program after those back-to-back losses to AF and SJSU. A pair of rose-colored glasses have brightened the majority of fans’ opinions regarding the team, but even that success still raises numerous questions about the team’s future.

What is the status of health for centers Norbert Janicek and Klay Stall? Can the team bring in a junior college transfer to bolster their depth in the front court? Will Duryea coach for the final year of his contract without an extension? Will he get an extension? Will he be let go? Will the team alter its 3-point heavy philosophy? Does Brock Miller’s return from injury solve any of their problems? Is losing seniors Julion Pearre and Alex Dargenton going to have an effect on the team?

I don’t know, and we won’t really find out the answers to any of those questions until next season. There is the foundation of a good team on this roster. Koby McEwen and Sam Merrill were both all-MW third team honorees this season, and the pair will be juniors next season. The time is coming for them to lay claim to the MW throne.

Another question to be answered next season.