Utah State bowl projections, round three: where might the Aggies go?

In what has become a college football version of “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”, Utah State’s bowl fate is now out of hand. After a brutal 38-35 loss at Air Force, the Aggies stand at 6-6 and bowl eligible, but just.
The problem arises in that only 78 bowl slots exist this season, and already 79 teams have qualified for bowl eligibility, with another three teams still alive for the opportunity next week. It’s simple math, everybody. Someone’s going to be left out of the party, and USU isn’t safe.
That isn’t to say that Utah State won’t go to a bowl game, just that Aggie fans should prepare for the possibility. There are still plenty of other media members throughout the nation that expect to see Utah State football one more time this year.
Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona, December 29
Utah State vs Georgia State
Jason Kirk, SB Nation
No bowl for Utah State
Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona, December 29
Utah State vs New Mexico State
CollegeSportsMadness.com
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Alabama, December 23
Utah State vs UAB
CollegeFootballNews.com
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii, December 24
Utah State vs SMU
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas, December 20
Utah State vs Houston
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, California, December 27
Utah State vs Washington State
David Hale, ESPN
No bowl for Utah State
Jerry Palms, CBS Sports
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, California, December 27
Utah State vs Washington State
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com
No bowl for Utah State
Eric Single, Sports Illustrated
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, New Mexico, December 16
Utah State vs UT-San Antonio
11 projections, three of which show the Aggies on the outside looking in. That’s probably in the ballpark of Utah State’s actual chances of missing out on a bowl game. The Mountain West only maintains five bowl tie-ins this year, but has six bowl eligible teams. Thus why four bowl projections feature the Aggies in a bowl game usually uninvolved with the MW.
Already, bowls are starting to reach out to teams, as most bowls will be unaffected by conference championships and the Playoff, and are free to contract teams if possible. The Bahamas Bowl is reported to feature a UAB vs Ohio matchup. More announcements will filter out over the coming days and weeks. Aggie fans may be slightly despondent until seeing Utah State’s name involved in one of them.
