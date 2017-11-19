Utah State bowl projections, round two: where might the Aggies go?

With a 38-0 smackdown of Hawaii on Saturday, Utah State officially qualified for a bowl game this season. The bowl picture across the country, however, is still quite murky. Unless your name starts with A and ends in -labama, there seems to be little agreement over where teams may end up. The Aggies are no different.
So you could spend a few hours running down rabbit holes to see where it is people think USU will be playing. Or you could read this handy collection right here.
Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas, December 20
Utah State vs Navy
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, Michigan, December 26
Utah State vs Central Michigan
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, California, December 27
Utah State vs Washington State
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona, December 29
Utah State vs New Mexico State
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Florida, December 16
Utah State vs Appalachian State
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas, December 20
Utah State vs Houston
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, Michigan, December 26
Utah State vs Central Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Alabama, December 23
Utah State vs UAB
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, New Mexico, December 16
Utah State vs UT-San Antonio
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona, December 29
Utah State vs New Mexico State
Clearly evident is that Utah State’s bowl fate hinges largely upon the regular season outcomes of a plethora of teams throughout the country. For instance, should Texas beat Texas Tech on Friday, the Big 12 would fall short of filling all eight of their bowl tie-ins. Such a result would open up the Cactus Bowl to a Mountain West participant. It’s only a slight chance that USU would be selected to fill such a vacancy, but that scenario may cause dominoes to fall elsewhere in the conference and help land USU in a more familiar bowl like the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.
In any case, things are fluid and can still change drastically in the final week of the regular season or conference championship week. We’ll be sure to keep up with the Aggies’ many possible destinations until their future is ultimately decided.
