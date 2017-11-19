Utah State bowl projections, round two: where might the Aggies go?

With a 38-0 smackdown of Hawaii on Saturday, Utah State officially qualified for a bowl game this season. The bowl picture across the country, however, is still quite murky. Unless your name starts with A and ends in -labama, there seems to be little agreement over where teams may end up. The Aggies are no different.

So you could spend a few hours running down rabbit holes to see where it is people think USU will be playing. Or you could read this handy collection right here.

Jeremy Mauss, Mountain West Wire

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas, December 20

Utah State vs Navy

Jason Kirk, SB Nation

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, Michigan, December 26

Utah State vs Central Michigan

Jerry Palms, CBS Sports

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, California, December 27

Utah State vs Washington State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Arizona, December 29

Utah State vs New Mexico State

David Hale, ESPN

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Florida, December 16

Utah State vs Appalachian State

Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas, December 20

Utah State vs Houston

CollegeFootballNews.com

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit, Michigan, December 26

Utah State vs Central Michigan

CollegeSportsMadness.com

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Alabama, December 23

Utah State vs UAB

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, New Mexico, December 16

Utah State vs UT-San Antonio

Bryan Fischer, NCS Sports

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Arizona, December 29

Utah State vs New Mexico State

Clearly evident is that Utah State’s bowl fate hinges largely upon the regular season outcomes of a plethora of teams throughout the country. For instance, should Texas beat Texas Tech on Friday, the Big 12 would fall short of filling all eight of their bowl tie-ins. Such a result would open up the Cactus Bowl to a Mountain West participant. It’s only a slight chance that USU would be selected to fill such a vacancy, but that scenario may cause dominoes to fall elsewhere in the conference and help land USU in a more familiar bowl like the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

In any case, things are fluid and can still change drastically in the final week of the regular season or conference championship week. We’ll be sure to keep up with the Aggies’ many possible destinations until their future is ultimately decided.