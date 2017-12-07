Utah State CB Jalen Davis named to the Walter Camp Football All-America first team

As if there was any more need to confirm that Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis is really good, the senior was named to the Walter Camp Football All-America first team earlier today.

Davis finished the regular season with five interceptions, ranking tied for eighth in the nation on the year. Davis also ranks first in INT return touchdowns, returning three on the season, while ranking tied for 11th with 13 pass deflections.

The native of La Mesa, California has also made his presence felt in the backfield, leading the Aggies with four sacks on the season. Davis is also second on the team in tackles for loss with five, trailing only Suli Tamaivena. Davis also has 32 tackles this season.

Davis will leave Utah State with his name littered throughout the Aggie record books, as Davis already holds school records in career INT return touchdowns, while his 11 career total INTs are tied for the fourth most in school history.

Davis’ final time suiting up for the Aggies will be on December 29 in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl versus New Mexico State.