Utah State football in gif form

Utah State football is in a sad place.

After a 46-10 loss, the Aggies haven’t beaten an FBS opponent since defeating Fresno State in October of last year. They’ve lost 11 in a row on the road and have been outscored by over 20 points per game in that stretch. In total, things are looking bleak.

But gifs are fun, right? Here’s a collection of some of the sports desk’s favorite gifs to describe USU football’s current state.

This is fine.

Utah State has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball in players like cornerback Jalen Davis and wide receiver Jordan Nathan. But like a declawed cat, or Hammer Tech’s “ex-wife”, that ferociousness doesn’t always show up in games.

Last week was fun. Now I am not having any fun.

The car represents Utah State’s season. The banana peel represents halftime of the Wisconsin game. You do the rest.

