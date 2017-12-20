Utah State football sign 10 commits on early signing day (with highlights)

On Wednesday, the Utah State football team took full advantage of the inaugural early signing day, inking official commitments from 10 players. While more are sure to sign in February, the 2018 recruiting class is already impressive. Scroll down to see all 10 additions to the Aggie family along with their highlights.
Running back Darwin Thompson
RB – Darwin Thompson from Jenks, Oklahoma#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/SwrtfFG6AP
Offensive Lineman Wyatt Bowles
OL – Waytt Bowles from Syracuse, UT.#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/opcynPBxTS
Wide Receiver Tim Patrick, Jr.
WR – Tim Patrick Jr. from San Diego, CA. #MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/R8oZA6Xryc
Cornerback DJ Williams
CB – DJ Williams from Symrna, TN.#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/1Gi33pj6Ba
Quarterback Andrew Peasley
QB – Andrew Peasley from La Grande, OR.#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/IOdPFGS14n
Offensive Lineman Kyler Hack
OL – Kyler Hack from Las Vegas, NV.#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/rCtbgmQnNs
Offensive Lineman Jacob South
OL – Jacob South from Anacortes, WA.#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/vV8qs6V6bO
Offensive Lineman Andy Koch
OL – Andy Koch from Eastvale, CA. #MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/1UhIUk9Gsi
Defensive Lineman Hale Motu’apuaka
DL – Hale Motu'apuaka from Honolulu, HI. #MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/e2SVtpXIf7
Also, Hale can do this:
Aggie fans should check this video out! New USU football signee Hale Motu'apuaka is a six-time world fireknife champion. I want to know if he can do the halftime shows as well. https://t.co/FL1Tt1TULU
Athlete Crew Wakley
ATH – Crew Wakley from Sandy, UT. #MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/C4pTuu7zZE
