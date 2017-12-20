Utah State football sign 10 commits on early signing day (with highlights)

On Wednesday, the Utah State football team took full advantage of the inaugural early signing day, inking official commitments from 10 players. While more are sure to sign in February, the 2018 recruiting class is already impressive. Scroll down to see all 10 additions to the Aggie family along with their highlights.

Running back Darwin Thompson

Offensive Lineman Wyatt Bowles

Wide Receiver Tim Patrick, Jr.

Cornerback DJ Williams

Quarterback Andrew Peasley

Offensive Lineman Kyler Hack

Offensive Lineman Jacob South

Offensive Lineman Andy Koch

Defensive Lineman Hale Motu’apuaka

Also, Hale can do this:

Aggie fans should check this video out! New USU football signee Hale Motu'apuaka is a six-time world fireknife champion. I want to know if he can do the halftime shows as well. https://t.co/FL1Tt1TULU — Mitch Henline (@MitchHenline) December 20, 2017

Athlete Crew Wakley