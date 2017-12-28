Utah State football team takes time in Tucson to give back

Not everything is about sports. The Utah State football team may be in Tucson to reignite a long-time series with New Mexico State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, but the team has not lost focus on the big picture.

“To whom much is given, much is required,” head coach Matt Wells said as a part of USU’s press conference on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona. “As a coach, I want to show that and provide those opportunities for our players.”

The team took time while in Tucson to visit Banner UMC, Diamond Children’s Center, a local children’s hospital. Staff, players, and even Big Blue himself were able to visit with patients during their time there.

“Anytime we can give back to the community and show them that we care, it’s always a good experience for us,” senior RB Lajuan Hunt said.

Even during practice, the Aggies still had a mind for the community that supports them. On Tuesday during practice, the team welcomed Eli and Evan Leishman as Special Spectators. The two are sons of Brad and Marilee Leishman, USU alumni living in Tucson, and were given the privilege to watch the team’s practice and interact with staff and players.

“They’re two special young men. They’re growing up in a family that loves Utah State,” Wells said. “It’s always interesting that you do something like that to help a family out, or help kids out, and to give them a breath of fresh air, and it ends up having more of an impact on us… Hopefully, it brightened up their day a bit.”

We were thrilled to welcome two Special Spectators to today's practice. Eli (8) & Evan (5) are sons of Brad & Marilee who are @USUAggies Alums living here in Tucson. Thank you for joining us! #AggiesAllTheWay

“There’s a lot of children that look up to us, and that want to be us,” senior CB Jalen Davis said. “It gives us an opportunity to talk to them and show them who we are. We’ll do anything that we can do for them.”

While all Aggie fans appreciate the many hours USU athletics gives back to its community, the team realizes that all fans love to “light the A blue” even more. Utah State will have the opportunity to deliver just that on Friday in Tucson, as the Aggies will take on New Mexico State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl at 3:30 pm. The game can be watched on CBS Sports.