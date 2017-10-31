Utah State freshman earns all-conference honors

After a stellar season, Utah State midfielder Ashley Cardozo was named to the all-Mountain West first team, the league announced on Monday. The freshman from Holladay, UT also earned a spot on the all-newcomer team as well.

Cardozo is the only freshman on this year’s all-conference first team and is just the second freshman in USU history to receive the honor.

Cardozo led the Aggies in scoring with nine goals this season and added six assists. By the time conference play rolled around Cardozo had found her groove, scoring four goals on 30 shots, with 22 on goal. She also started all 11 games against Mountain West opponents.

With 24 points on the season, Cardozo is the second-highest freshman scorer in school history.