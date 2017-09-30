Is Utah State heading for bowl eligibility?

For the first time since being 2-1 after a victory over Arkansas State last season, Utah State has a winning record. At 3-2 following their 40-24 victory over in-state rival BYU, the Aggies have already equaled their wins output from one season ago.

USU was picked to finish last in the Mountain West preseason poll by al 28 voters. Three victories was thought by a number of pundits to be a realistic final tally. Yet here the Aggies are, three wins away from again reaching bowl eligibility with seven games remaining on the schedule.

There is obviously no guarantee the Aggies will reach that six-win plateau. Remaining on the schedule are home bouts versus Colorado State, Wyoming, Boise State, and Hawaii. Road games versus UNLV, New Mexico, and Air Force also loom large. For a team as young as this year’s squad, that is a daunting path that lays ahead.

But USU only needs three victories out of those seven to return to December football after only a one year absence. It certainly is not an unreachable achievement. Following Friday night’s victory, head coach Matt Wells, senior QB Kent Myers, and senior CB Jalen Davis all reiterated the Aggies’ goals of reaching a bowl game and the MW championship.

Where do you think USU will find themselves in two months’ time? Is a bowl game in the Aggies’ near future? Are they capable of more than that? Or is their 3-2 record a mirage? Let us know what you think in the comments.